Road connectivity cut off between Amaravati, Vijayawada for second consecutive day

Guntur: Road connectivity was cut off between Amaravati and Vijayawada city for the second consecutive day on Tuesday due to overflowing of Pedavagu stream floodwater on to the road at Pedmaddur in Guntur district.



Vehicular movement came to a standstill. The APSRTC has cancelled the bus services between Vijayawada and Amaravati. According to primary reports, crops were inundated in 5,250 hectares in Dachepalli, Gurazala, Sattenapalli, Pedakurapadu, Krosuru, Amaravati, Tadikonda and Repalle mandals. Cotton crop was inundated in 4,241 hectares and turmeric in 40 hectares. Similarly black gram and red gram fields were also inundated. Paddy fields have also been submerged in floodwater in Tenali revenue division. Submergence of chilli crop was reported in about 1,000 hectares. It is expected that the floodwater is expected to recede within two days.

Joint Director of Agriculture M Vijaya Bharati said, "If floodwater recedes there will be no loss to the farmer. As per the guidelines, if more than 33 per cent crop is damaged, the farmers are eligible for input subsidy."

Meanwhile, farmers expressed concern over inundation of cotton crop.

K Seethaiah, a farmer in Pedamaddur village said, "Floodwater inundated cotton, black gram and red gram crops in Pedamaddur, Amaravati, Narukullapadu and Yandrai villages." He demanded a compensation of Rs 20,000 per acre and the government help to farmers immediately.

Meanwhile, the floodwater receded at Dachepalli and normalcy was restored.

Gurazala Revenue Divisional Officer J Pardha Saradhi said, "Flood water receded in Gurazala revenue division. There is no property loss due to floods."