Road safety awareness campaign underway

Ongole: Prakasam district police are conducting visible policing operations to maintain peace, security, and control crime and traffic violations under the directions of district Superintendent of Police V Harshavardhan Raju.

Police personnel are deployed at major roads, busy areas, key junctions, and crowded locations within their respective station limits. Officers are stopping two-wheeler riders traveling without helmets and creating awareness about road safety. Police explain through examples how accidents without helmets lead to severe head injuries and loss of life. They emphasised that helmets are not merely traffic regulations but crucial protective equipment that saves lives. Police stressed that road safety is not solely their responsibility, but every citizen’s duty, and accidents can be prevented only when everyone follows traffic rules.

Police are also taking legal measures against those consuming alcohol in public places and disturbing peace. Continuous vehicle checks are being conducted to prevent the transportation of illegal substances like ganja and other suspicious items, curbing unlawful and antisocial activities while building public trust in the police system.