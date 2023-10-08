Roadmap for YSRCP leaders

Vijayawada: The proposed high-level meeting of YSRCP leaders at Indira Gandhi Stadium in Vijayawada on October 9 gains importance in the wake of the Delhi visit of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.



Reddy, who returned to Vijayawada after a three-day visit to Delhi, will be addressing 8,000 YSRCP leaders from constituency to mandal level, including party mandal presidents, ZPTCs, MPPs, and those in party affiliated wings and market yard chairpersons.

The Chief Minister will interact with party leaders. He will give a direction to the leaders on how to face the next elections and how to reach out to the people on the welfare schemes being implemented by the Government. This meeting will focus on the need for the slogan “Why AP Needs Jagan.”

This meeting assumes greater importance in the wake of the meeting between the Chief Minister and Union Minister Amit Shah on Friday night. This meeting reportedly was focused more on the present political situation in the state following the arrest of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu. While it was a one-on-one meeting in Delhi, it is learnt that the issue of the arrest of Naidu and the political developments in the state figured prominently.

What is causing greater worry for the BJP is that the arrest of Naidu and the subsequent developments had given an impression among the people of Andhra Pradesh that it was done with full knowledge of the Centre. The Saffron party hardly has any base in the state and its vote percentage is not more than 0.5 percent.BJP wanted to improve its image by having an alliance with Jana Sena Party led by Pawan Kalyan. But following the sudden developments, Pawan despite being part of NDA announced his decision to have alliance with TDP and both are now coordinating with each other and this alliance has been accepted by the people as well. In the backdrop of this, what transpired between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Jagan assumes importance.

However, the YSRCP maintains that a false campaign regarding the arrest of Chandrababu was carried out in the state which included programmes like “Kanti tho Kranti”. Jagan is likely to explain details about the alleged irregularities in the Skill Development issue and why the government had to arrest him during the Monday’s meeting.