Roads would be developed with Rs 64 cr: MLA Vemireddy

Nellore: Asserting that the TDP government is keen on providing infrastructure facilities in rural areas, Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy informed that estimations have been prepared with Rs 64 crore for the development and construction of new roads in Kovur constituency.

On Sunday, she laid foundation stone for the construction of four-lane road between Narasapuram and Mypadu villages at Indukurupet mandal, at a cost of Rs 48 crore under Central Roads and Infrastructure Funds (CRIF).

The MLA criticised that most of the roads in Kovur constituency were in damaged condition following negligence of the previous YSRCP government. After noticing the pitiable condition of the roads, it was proposed to develop the roads with Rs 64 crore and the proposals will be submitted to the authorities very soon, she added.

Prashanthi Reddy said the administration has taken up patch works of the damaged roads in the constituency and the repair works of some roads are being done with Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy Foundation funds in Kovur constituency.

She said construction of four-lane road will be more useful to fishermen and farmers as they regularly transport their produce from villages to Nellore headquarters. It will also help in the development of tourism at Mypadu Beach and Chamundeswari Ammavari temple at Gangapatnam village of Indukurupet mandal.

The MLA urged the locals to extend their cooperation for the construction of four-lane road in the constituency.