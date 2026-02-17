ROB of NAD flyover project opens for public

Visakhapatnam: Soon after the coalition government assumed office, priority was given to road development and infrastructure creation across constituencies, Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) Chairperson MV Pranav Gopal said.

Inaugurating the Rail over Bridge (ROB), which forms an integral part of the NAD Flyover Project, for public in Visakhapatnam on Monday in the presence of VMRDA Commissioner N Tej Bharat, MLC Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao and Visakhapatnam west MLA and Government Whip PVGR Naidu (Ganababu), He further added that with the upcoming Bhogapuram International Airport and influx of IT companies, Visakhapatnam is poised for remarkable transformation under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in the coming years.

Commissioner of the VMRDA N. Tej Bharat stated that although the project works commenced in 2021, delays in obtaining railway permissions led to postponement in completion.

With the ROB now operational, city residents and airport-bound passengers can travel without any hindrance to reach their destinations, he mentioned.

Speaking on the occasion, Visakhapatnam west MLA PGVR Naidu (Ganababu)said vehicular movement and traffic congestion in the area have intensified over the years.

To address this issue, the MLA informed, the flyover project was undertaken with an estimated cost of approximately Rs.150 crore from the VMRDA funds.

The programme was attended by Joint Commissioner Ramesh, chief engineer Vinay Kumar, secretary Muralikrishna, superintending engineers Bhavani Shankar and Madhusudana Rao, executive engineers Durga Prasad and Ramaraju along with other officials.