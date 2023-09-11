Roja distributes sweets after Chandrababu was sent to judicial remand

Amaravati: YCP Minister Roja celebrated by sharing sweets with the party workers after Telugu Desam Party leader Nara Chandrababu Naidu was sent to remand on Sunday night on the orders of the court. Firecrackers were burst and sweets were distributed. Later, she said Chandrababu got a return gift for all the mistakes he made. She also warned the AP TDP chief Achchennaidu and Lokesh to count the days in the skill development case.

Deputy Chief Minister Budi Muthyalanaidu said that the court ordered remand because there was evidence against Chandrababu. Another minister Dharmana Prasada Rao alleged that Chandrababu is inciting people to escape from the case.