Role of then finance secretary Satyanarayana may be probed

Vijayawada : With the new government in place, the indications are that several skeletons from the cupboards of the previous YSRCP government would see the light of the day particularly the manner in which the Central funds were diverted for direct benefit schemes in the name of pressing buttons by then chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The NDA government has started probing the irregularities committed by the officials in the diversion of funds. Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan held a review meeting in the Secretariat on Friday soon after the Assembly session with the officials of Panchayat Raj, RWS, Medical and Health and Municipal Administration.

MAUD Minister P Narayana expressed his unhappiness over the officials for their evasive replies. Pawan wanted to know why the panchayats were starved of funds and who were the officials responsible for it and on whose directions they had done so. When there were no proper replies forthcoming, Pawan directed Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad to submit a detailed report on the quantum of Central funds received, how much they were diverted for which purpose and also name the officer responsible for diverting the funds. He also asked the CS to find out on whose instructions the funds were diverted.

Pawan Kalyan during the meeting pointed out that the previous government had diverted the funds released from 15th Finance Commission and even ignored the supply of clean drinking water to the villagers. He made it clear that once the report was submitted by the Chief Secretary, the government would take appropriate legal and departmental action against all those who were responsible for the irregularities. It is being alleged that KVV Satyanarayana was the man responsible for the diversion of the Central funds. During the elections, the TDP had lodged a complaint with Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena seeking strong action for the diversion of funds and other alleged irregularities.

They had said that Jagan Mohan Reddy had hatched a conspiracy to divert Rs 4,000 crore loan amount raised by auctioning security bonds at an RBI auction for making payments to his henchmen and benami contractors.