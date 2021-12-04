Roll back One-time settlement scheme: BJP

Ongole: The Ongole parliamentary segment unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party has demanded the State government to withdraw the One-Time Settlement scheme for the houses constructed long ago by December 20 and complete and distribute the houses being constructed by the Andhra Pradesh Township and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TIDCO) by March 1.

Addressing the press meet at the district office here on Friday, Ongole BJP president Sirasanagandla Srinivasulu said that for fulfilling the dream of lakhs of families to own a house, the Union government has taken up construction of houses throughout the country and allotted about 1.24 lakh houses to the district but only 11,000 house are completed so far.

He said that when the poor families are still suffering from the adverse effect of the coronavirus, the government is demanding Rs 10,000 from the families who have constructed a house in government schemes in rural areas, Rs 15,000 from the families in municipality limits and Rs 20,000 from the families in the municipal corporation to give rights on their own home.

He said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy failed to keep his promises made during the padayatra and is trying to rob the public.

He said that they are conducting protests at the mandal and district headquarters from Saturday and demanded the government to rollback the OTS scheme by December 20 and stop harassing the people.

Srinivasulu also said that the government has put the beneficiaries to the houses being constructed by the AP TIDCO in doldrums for a long time. He demanded the government to restart the construction of the TIDCO houses funded by the Union government immediately and complete them. If the government does not respond to their demand, he said, the BJP leaders will participate in bhikshatana programmes and they will complete the works with funds received from the public to perform Mass Gruhupravesam on March 1.

The BJP Ongole vice-presidents Nagendra Yadav and Padmavati, secretary Rayapati Ajay, AP Minority Morcha leader Shaik Khalifatulla Basha, town BJP president Gurram Ranganath, Kambhampati Anjaneyulu, SC Morcha president Midasala Balakotaiah, ST Morcha president Yedukondalu and others also participated in the press meet.