Rope skipping tourney concludes at AKNU: MLA Jakkampudi Raja

Rajamahendravaram: A three-day All India Rope Skipping Championship competitions concluded at Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU) here on Sunday.

Players relating to 16 universities from the states of New Delhi, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Punjab participated in the event. The Overall Women Championshop Trophy was bagged by Barthakulla University of Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh), the second prize was won by Maharshi Dayanand University of Rothak (Haryana) and third position bagged by Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) of Guntur in Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the Overall Men Championship Trophy was bagged by Maharshi Dayanand Uiversity (Haryana), second prize own by Adikavi Nannaya University-Rajamahendravaram of Andhra Pradesh and the third place by Acharya Nagarjuna University of Guntur in Andhra Pradesh.

Rajanagaram MLA Jakkampudi Raja distributed the trophies to the winners. The University Vice-chancellor Prof P Suresh Varma, Registrar Prof S Teki, All India Rope Skipping Coordinator Dr K Subba Rao, Dr Ram Gopal and others were present on the occasion.