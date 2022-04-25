Ropeway project sanctioned to Kotappakonda

Guntur: Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation will set up ropeway to the hillock of Kotappakonda for the convenience of devotees visiting the temple, as a part of developing temple tourism. The government issued orders to this effect.

The government has a proposal to set up ropeway project at the historical Kotappakonda for a long time. Due to various reasons, it could not materialise. Following the request of MLA Dr Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy and MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayulu, the government sanctioned the project.

According to sources, devotees from various parts of the State will visit the historical Kotappakonda for the blessings of Trikoteswara Swamy to fulfil their wishes. They will perform Giri Pradakshinam at Kotappakonda. The temple authorities developed road for the convenience of the devotees to do Giri Pradakshinam at Kotapakkonda.

Devotee rush is more on Monday and on Pournami at Kotappakonda. The State government given the status of State festival to Kotappakonda festivities, in which lakhs of devotees will participate.

Actually, TDP government has sanctioned ropeway project to Kotappakonda. But this proposal was not translated into action due to various reasons. The then Assembly Speaker Dr Kodela Siva Prasada Rao took initiative and developed eco-tourism and park at the hill shrine.

The APTDC again sanctioned the ropeway project to the hill shrine Kotappakonda.