Row over Kodela statue removal

Guntur: Supporters of former Speaker Dr Kodela Siva Prasad Rao expressed serious concern over the removal of his statue by staff at the Narasaraopet government hospital.

On Monday, they met with the hospital’s RMO Yedukondalu, and requested to see the statue.

The hospital staff informed them that the statue had been moved to the storeroom. According to the staff, local political leaders were responsible for the statue’s removal.

The supporters demanded action against those who took it down. In response to the statue’s removal, Palnadu district in-charge minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar stated that the statue would be reinstalled with all the necessary permissions. He warned that he would not tolerate any attempts to disrupt the process.