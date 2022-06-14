Rowdy-sheets will be opened against arsonists: DGP KV Rajendranath Reddy

Amalapuram (Konaseema district): Director General of Police (DGP) KV Rajendranath Reddy stated that rowdy-sheets will be opened against those who indulged in arson in the recent agitation in Konaseema district.

The DGP visited the places where destruction and violence took place in Amalapuram. Eluru Range DIG G Pal Raju and Superintendent of Police KSV Subba Reddy accompanied him.

Addressing the media, DGP Rajendranath Reddy said that so far 258 persons have been identified with scientific evidence who were responsible for the destruction of the property and involved in the agitation. He said that stringent action will be taken against the culprits.

The DGP stated that those belonging to the age group of 17-20 alone participated in the Konaseema violence. He said that 258 cases have been registered on adopting scientific evidence. He said that 126 people are absconding out of 258 persons. In order to nab the absconding persons, seven special teams have been formed. He also stated that nobody would be spared and criminal action will be taken against them. He said that the police did not resort to firing keeping in view of the safety and protection of the families.

The DGP appreciated the police for maintaining equanimity during the agitation and didn't resort to firing on agitators and thereby saved the lives. He said that apart from arresting the rioters, they will be held for financial liability also. He said that after completing the process, the list of offenders will be submitted to the High Court. He said that the High Court will appoint a judge to deal with these cases. He also stated that the destroyed property will be estimated and twice the amount of the market value will be imposed as fine on the rioters and collected from them.

The DGP gave a stern warning to the parents of the accused in Amalapuram violence and political parties and asked them to be extremely careful during the agitations. He advised them not to repeat such acts of violence.

He further said that the police would continue searches and identify other people also and nobody involved in the violence would be spared.