R&R package demanded for Polavaram-affected people

Rampachodavaram(ASR District): CPM district secretary B Kiran, members of the district secretariat Y Vanisree, Pallapu Venkat and others handed over a petition to the Alluri Sitarama Raju district collector AS Dinesh Kumar on the issue of compensation to the displaced people who lost their lands and houses due to the construction of the Polavaram project.

Collector attended Mee Kosam programme (The Public Grievance Redressal System) at the ITDA hall in Rampachodavaram on Monday. After receiving the petition, collector said that he will work hard to solve the problems and bring the issues to the attention of the government that were not under his purview.

CPM leaders demanded that the R&R package should be increased up to 4 times as per the current inflation and that evacuees should be shifted to the resettlement colonies only after settling the R&R package and full payment of compensation.

They urged collector to provide full infrastructure in the resettlement colonies.

Fertile land should be provided for land distribution instead of land. The CPM leaders demanded comprehensive measures to be taken on a war-footing to help the displaced people from the floods that they are facing every season.