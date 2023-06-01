Rs 101.91 cr to be disbursed under Rythu Bharosa today

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district): District Collector K Madhavi Latha stated that Rs 7,500 will be deposited in the account of farmers on Thursday, as the first installment for the year 2023-24 towards cultivation expenses and investment assistance. 1,35,867 farmers will get Rs 76.26 crore at the rate of Rs 5,500 each under YSR Rythu Bharosa and Rs 25.61 crore at the rate of Rs 2,000 each under PM Kisan Yojana, totalling Rs 101.91 crore, she explained.

The Collector said that a cash transfer of Rs 46.83 crore is being done under input subsidy for agricultural and horticultural crops damaged by rains in March, April and May 2023, under crop loss compensation of 331.34 hectares belonging to 577 farmers.

Collector Madhavi Latha said that Rythu Bharosa Fund Transfer programme by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Pattikonda, Kurnool district and the district-level programme at Dowleswaram will be held at the same time. She said that Kharif water will be released through the barrage.

The CM will launch Dr YSR Yantra Seva’s second phase Mega Mela in Guntur district on June 2. In East Godavari district, this programme will be held at Government Arts College ground at 10 am. As many as 166 tractors and other ancillary units will be provided with a subsidy of Rs 595.78 lakh, she added.