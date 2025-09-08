Rs 21.5 lakh worth scholarships distributed

Guntur: Andhra Pradesh Brahmin Welfare Corporation Chairman K Buchi Ram Prasad urged the students to set the targets and do hard work to come up in life. He along with Brahmin Seva Samithi president Nandiraju Pandu Ranga Rao distributed scholarships at a programme held at the Samithi premises in Brodipet here on Sunday. They distributed Rs 21.5 lakh in scholarships to 252 students pursuing Intermediate, Degree, CA, PG, Engineering, and Medicine courses.

Ram Prasad urged the Brahmin youth to avail opportunities to get better placements. He asked those who received scholarships to extend their support to others in need after they got jobs. He appreciated the Samithi’s service activities, including managing an old-age home and hostel facilities for needy students and wished the students success.

Samithi president Panduranga Rao emphasised the importance of students excelling in education and later contributing back to support future beneficiaries.

AP Brahmin Welfare Corporation director Velagaleti Gangadhar, Brahmin Seva Samithi secretary R Lakshmipathi, scholarship committee chairman G Sanjeeva Rao, co-chairman Karlapalem Balakrishna, treasurer Tulluru Prakash, vice-president Madala Venkata Krishna, prominent doctors, lawyers, donors, parents, and students were present.