Rs 2,600 crores will be spent on Lift irrigation and Rajoli-Joladarasi projects: CM Jagan reddy

Kadapa: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that various development works with Rs 564 crores would be taken up in Duvvuru, Mydukuru, Kalasapadu, Khajipet Mandals in the district. Addressing the gathering after laying the foundation stone for lift irrigation meant to lift the water for Brahmam Sagar project, Rajoli- Joladarasi project at Jonnavaram village on Monday the chief minister recalled that water was stored in a full-fledged manner in the Brahmam Sagar only during the regime of his father late Rajasekhar Reddy in 2008.

The chief minister also said his father was responsible for laying the foundation stone for Joladarsi project but it was neglected after his death as the chief ministers who lead the state least bothered about the two projects. He said the government will keen on completing the lift irrigation scheme, and Rajoli- Joladarasi scheme on Kundu river in the coming 3 years.

He said that the government is planning to spend Rs 2,600 crores for both projects. He said that the government will spend Rs 30crores on the development of Mydukuru municipality and Rs two crores for roads in Nelaturu village. He said due to construction of lift irrigation project on Kunduru river not only there will be the possibility of lifting Krishna river floodwaters to Brahmam Sagar but also thousands of acres would be water facility in Barahamgri Matam, Duvvuru Mandals.

Mydukuru MLA S.Raghu Rami Reddy said around 1.50lakh acres would get water facility for cultivation due to construction of Rajoli- Joladarasi projects around 1.60lakh acres in both Kurnool and Kadapa district will get water for cultivation apart from the water will be provided for 91,000 acres for agriculture operations in Kadapa district. Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy, Jammalamadugu MLA M.Sudheer Reddy and others were present.