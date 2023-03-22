Rs 33 lakh donated to TTD's Nitya Annadanam on Devansh birthday

Tirumala: Celebrating the birthday of Nara Devaansh, scion of the Nara and Nandamuri families, his father and mother Nara Lokesh and Brahmani donated Rs 33 lakh on Tuesday to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams' 'Nitya Annadanam' scheme.

They have been donating to the scheme since the first birthday of Devansh in 2015 and so far Rs 2.44 crore was donated. TTD provides Nitya Annadanam to thousands of devotees every day in Tirumala. They revise the total cost of providing food for one day once in two years by taking into account the increasing expenditure. Accordingly, two years back it was Rs 30 lakh per day while now it has gone up to Rs 33 lakh.

To provide one day lunch and dinner to all the devotees at Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Nitya Annadana Satram in Tirumala, it costs TTD a sum of Rs 25.3 lakh while the remaining Rs 7.7 lakh is spent on providing breakfast. The TTD displays the name of the full day donor at the Annadana Satram and Nara Devansh's name was displayed on Tuesday.

Nara family used to send the amount every year as revised by the TTD from time to time starting from Rs 20 lakh in 2015. It was learnt that this time no one from their family has attended the programme but sent the amount.