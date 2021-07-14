Rs 34 crore allocated for Pulivendula bus station

Kadapa: APSRTC Managing Director Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said that all depots and bus stations in the state will be strengthened on priority basis.

The RTC MD, who was in Pulivendula for inspecting the ongoing RTC garage and bus station works, spoke with media on Wednesday. He said some bus stations and depots located in low-lying areas were causing serious inconvenience to passengers during rainy season.

In view of providing facilities to passengers, the government has decided to strengthen all bus stations and depots by spending funds in a big way, he said added Yerraguntla bus station in Kadapa district will be strengthened soon.

"Our aim is to provide full-fledged infrastructure and amenities to the passengers. APSRTC is giving top priority to the passengers and there will be no compromise in this aspect," he said.

He said Pulivendula bus station-cum-garage is being constructed in 12 acres of land with an estimated cost of Rs 34 crore. He said the staff rest rooms, office building for depot manager, ticket issuing counters, refreshment rooms for passengers and shops would be set up on the premises. He said the project taken up under Pulivendula Area Development Authority (PADA) will be completed by September next year.