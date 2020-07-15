Rs 40,000 Cr for Rayalaseema Development: AP Cabinet estimates

Amaravati: In a bid to develop the drought prone Rayalaseema region, the Cabinet has approved a proposal to set a Special Purpose Vehicle which would spend at least Rs 40,000 crore for the region development. The cabinet meeting was conducted on Wednesday.



The State Government will set up State Sand Corporation and Andhra Pradesh Rayalaseema Drought Mitigation Project Development Corporation besides extending YSR Cheyutha scheme to women pensioners.

Briefing the media, after the cabinet meeting, Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) said, the cabinet passed a resolution to set up Sand Corporation to monitor, address all issues related to sand mining, transportation, and its sale. The Corporation will now come under Mining Department. Earlier it was with AP Mineral Development Corporation.

The cabinet has given its consent for the formation of AP Rayalaseema Drought Mitigation Project Development Corporation with an estimated budget of Rs 40,000 Crore. The project aims at addressing the drought conditions in Rayalaseema region, by taking up irrigation projects.

The cabinet approved YSR Cheyutha, a financial assistance initiative for BC, SC, ST and Minority women between 45-60 year age groups. Under this scheme, Rs 18,750 will be provided every year, which is about Rs 75,000 in the next four years. The Minister stated that nearly 25 lakh women will be benefited through this scheme, and from now on all women pensioners are covered under the scheme. An additional burden of Rs 6163.59 crore to government is estimated with the inclusion of women pensioners in the scheme.

For the first of its kind, the State government is bringing in Fish Feed Quality Control Act, to monitor and check the quality of feed being manufactured and provided in aquaculture. An ordinance to this effect will be issued. The initiative was taken to safeguard aquaculture in the State, as over 60 percent of the expenditure is spent on the feed alone. Adding to this, over 40 feed analysis labs are going to be established across the State.

The cabinet gave its nod for GO MS 22 under the Nadu-Nedu initiative, which aims to revamp 44,509 government schools with better facilities. The government had already spent Rs 920 Crore towards this scheme and another Rs 250 crore was released today. In addition to these, with an investment of Rs 5 Crore, a cattle grazing training centre was proposed in Pyapili Mandal of Kurnool district and in Anantapur district.

The Minister said that the State received excess rainfall of about 57.5 percent, where all the 13 districts have been recorded with rains above the normal range. Also, over 6.6 lakh quintals of seeds have been distributed to 12 lakh farmer fraternity through Rythu Bharosa Kendra.