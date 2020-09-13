Rs 450 Crore Construction Workers Welfare Fund Diverted in AP: Pawan Kalyan

Amaravati: The YSRCP Government did not take any care for the worst suffering construction workers in the State from last fifteen months, lambasted the Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan, in a series of tweets on Sunday.

Appealing the State government on behalf of AP construction workers, Pawan Kalyan observed that, "There are 22 lakh registered construction workers in the state. First there was sand shortage, then Covid 19 and till now government support to construction sector workers was zero. This govt does not care for its workers"



He further accused that, "Instead of taking care of our workers, the government is diverting their welfare funds. About Rs 450 crores of AP Construction Workers Welfare Fund has been diverted by the YSRCP government for its own use".



Condemning the diversion of the funds, Pawan Kalyan made an observation that, "On what authority does the State government have to divert these funds worth Rs 450 crore without even consulting construction workers Trade Union. This is abuse of worker rights and gross violation of labour laws and unconstitutional"



He demanded the YSRCP government to rethink it and take appropriate action for the welfare and benefit of the construction workers.

