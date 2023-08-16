Rs 4,823 cr loans distributed: Minister Suresh

Kadapa (YSR district): While asserting the government’s commitment for uplifting the living standards of farmers, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development and in-charge Minister of YSR district Dr Adimulapu Suresh said that as part of this initiative, the government has dispersed Rs 4,823 crore loans through banks against the target Rs 9,565 crore in the current financial year.

Addressing the gathering after unfurling the national flag on 77th Independence Day celebrations here on Tuesday, Minister Suresh said that district has registered 136 mm against the normal 213 mm rainfall in the present Kharif season. Due to this, 43.728 tmcft of water against the total storage capacity of 77.283 tmcft was stored in 11 reservoirs in the last four years and works are in progress with Rs 13,236 crore to achieve Full Reservoir Level (FRL).

The Minister informed that district has achieved 14.91 metric tonnes of 25 varieties of horticulture crops like sweet lemon, papaya, banana, lemon, mango, karbuja, turmeric, tomato etc in 64,000 hectors in the current season. He said that in view of encouraging micro and sprinkle irrigation government has supplied instruments for 3,065 hectors in the district.

Minister Suresh said that YSR district has occupied second place by extending Rs 254 crores financial support to 2.05 lakh farmers under YSR Rythu Bharosa, PM Kisan Yojana during 2023- 24. He stated that nine hour free power supply is being implemented for 1,15,845 agriculture motor pump sets and issued permission for 4,977 new connections in the current year.

The Minister explained various schemes like Jagananna Jeeva Kranthi, Jagananna Palevelluva, YSR Pashu Beema etc and other agriculture related activities.

District Collector V Vijaya Rama Raju, SP KKN Anburajan, and others attended the programme.