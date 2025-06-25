Rs 5 cr grant sanctioned for SKVT College

Rajamahendravaram: A grant of Rs 4, 99, 94, 500 has been sanctioned under the PM-USHA scheme by the Central Government for various development works at Sri Kandukuri Veeresalingam Theistic (SKVT) Government Degree College in Rajamahendravaram, announced Principal Dr BV Tirupanyam during a meeting held at the college on Tuesday.

Of the total amount, Rs 4 crore will be used for the construction of 12 new classrooms under civil works. An amount of Rs 93.94 lakh will be spent on equipment for classrooms and science labs, including computers and photocopiers.

A sum of Rs 6 lakh will be utilised for seminars, workshops, and project publications. Retired principals Dr PA Rajababu and Dr B Ramanamurthy, along with faculty members G Sarath Babu, BHPVN Murthy, D Madhulatha, N Indira, and Dr PVB Sanjeeva Rao participated in the meeting.

The principal also felicitated those who supported in securing the grant for the college’s development.