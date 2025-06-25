Live
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today slashes check the rates on 25 June, 2025
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today slashes check the rates on 25 June, 2025
- Two killed due to electric shock in Bhadradri Kothagudem district
- Rains forecasted for Telangana and AP due to depressions
- Efforts on to transform TG into a global sports hub: Sridhar Babu
- Mango procurement will go on to protect farmers
- Jagan visits party workers families only for political mileage: Arani
- Blood donation drive held
- UK Dy High Commissioner explores academic collaborations with SV varsity
- Anti-drug awareness programme held at Sultan-ul-Uloom jr college
Rs 5 cr grant sanctioned for SKVT College
A grant of Rs 4, 99, 94, 500 has been sanctioned under the PM-USHA scheme by the Central Government for various development works at Sri Kandukuri Veeresalingam Theistic
Rajamahendravaram: A grant of Rs 4, 99, 94, 500 has been sanctioned under the PM-USHA scheme by the Central Government for various development works at Sri Kandukuri Veeresalingam Theistic (SKVT) Government Degree College in Rajamahendravaram, announced Principal Dr BV Tirupanyam during a meeting held at the college on Tuesday.
Of the total amount, Rs 4 crore will be used for the construction of 12 new classrooms under civil works. An amount of Rs 93.94 lakh will be spent on equipment for classrooms and science labs, including computers and photocopiers.
A sum of Rs 6 lakh will be utilised for seminars, workshops, and project publications. Retired principals Dr PA Rajababu and Dr B Ramanamurthy, along with faculty members G Sarath Babu, BHPVN Murthy, D Madhulatha, N Indira, and Dr PVB Sanjeeva Rao participated in the meeting.
The principal also felicitated those who supported in securing the grant for the college’s development.