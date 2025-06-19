Rs 5 lakh aid given to woman assaulted in Kuppam

Kuppam (Chittoor district): The state government on Wednesday provided financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to Sirisha, a woman who was brutally assaulted and publicly humiliated by moneylenders in Kuppam mandal.

The incident, which occurred on June 16, involved Sirisha being tied to a tree and beaten in front of her children and onlookers in her native village of Narayanapuram.

The attack, reportedly carried out by four members of a lender’s family, stemmed from an unpaid debt of Rs 80,000 borrowed by her husband, who has since absconded. A video of the disturbing incident circulated widely on social media, sparking statewide condemnation.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who termed the act ‘inhuman,’ took immediate cognisance of the incident. He spoke to Sirisha over the phone on Tuesday night, enquiring about her condition and family circumstances.

He assured her of government support, including the Rs 5 lakh aid and a commitment to oversee the educational needs of her three children.

On Wednesday, the financial assistance was formally handed over to Sirisha by APSRTC vice-chairman P S Muniratnam and KADA project director Vikas Marmat at the project office.

Muniratnam, while addressing the media, strongly denounced the incident, stating, “This was an act of cruelty that shook the conscience of society. No woman should be subjected to such humiliation, especially in the presence of her children. The government stands with Sirisha and will ensure justice and sustained support for her family.” He added that the aid would be placed in a fixed deposit to secure the future of Sirisha’s children.

Sirisha, a daily wage labourer from Bengaluru, had returned to her village to collect her son’s school certificate when the assault took place. Despite her husband’s disappearance, she had been managing the family’s financial burdens alone.

According to KADA director Vikas Marmat, the government is arranging for one of Sirisha’s children to be admitted to a Gurukul school in Vijalapuram. Additionally, the KADA assigned committee has sanctioned 50 cents of land for her within municipal limits. The Chief Minister is said to be closely monitoring the case. He has directed the district superintendent of police to expedite the investigation and ensure stringent action is taken against those responsible.