Rs 50-cr Krishna water project ready for inauguration in March

Vijayawada: The long-awaited Krishna drinking water project for A Konduru mandal in Tiruvuru constituency is ready for inauguration in March, bringing major relief to thousands of residents facing chronic drinking water shortages for decades. The Rs 50-crore project, taken up under the Jal Jeevan Mission, is expected to be inaugurated by either Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu or Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

Once commissioned, the scheme will provide safe drinking water from the Krishna River to 38 villages, covering as many as 56,481 households through Functional Household Tap Connections (FHTCs). The project is particularly significant for areas affected by chronic kidney disease (CKD), where access to safe water has been a long-standing concern.

The works were closely monitored by Vijayawada MP Kesineni Shivanath alias Chinni, who pushed for speedy completion through regular reviews with Rural Water Supply (RWS) officials and field inspections.

As part of the project, 43 existing overhead service reservoirs have been repaired and 12 new tanks constructed. Treated water from the Ibrahimpatnam VTPS canal will be supplied to 55 storage tanks and distributed to households through an extensive pipeline network.

Until the project becomes fully operational, drinking water is being supplied daily through 4,000-litre tankers to 21 CKD-affected villages from the Kudapa sump as a temporary measure.

The Krishna drinking water project, sanctioned in 2023 under the Jal Jeevan Mission, had initially progressed at a slow pace. However, after the NDA coalition assumed office, Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath took special interest in the scheme and ensured that the pending works were expedited.

The MP conducted regular review meetings with Rural Water Supply (RWS) officials, closely monitoring the progress and resolving administrative and technical bottlenecks.