Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia announced by AP to jawan Murali Naik
Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan, visited Killitanda, the hometown of Agniveer Jawan Murali Naik, who tragically lost his life during Operation Sindoor. Kalyan paid his respects to Naik's mortal remains and offered condolences to his bereaved parents, Sriram Naik and Jyothi.
During his visit, Kalyan announced a state government ex-gratia of ₹50 lakh to support Naik's family. Additionally, plans were revealed to establish a memorial in honour of the fallen soldier. The Deputy Chief Minister also pledged to provide the family with five acres of land and a 300-square-yard house plot, as well as ensure that one of Murali Naik's relatives receives employment.
In a show of personal commitment, Kalyan declared that he would contribute ₹25 lakh to the family on his behalf, reiterating his readiness to assist them in any way possible.
Furthermore, film actor and Hindupur MLA Balakrishna joined in offering assistance, announcing that he would donate his monthly salary to support Naik's family during this difficult time.