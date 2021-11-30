Rs 500 cr for development of Guntur General Hospital

Guntur: Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Medical and Health Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani) said that the government has released Rs 500 crore for the development of infrastructure in Guntur General Hospital and Guntur Medical College under Nadu-Nedu programme.

He, along with Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita laid the foundation stone for the construction of the pylon to mark the platinum jubilee celebrations of the Guntur Medical College on Monday.

Speaking on this occasion, he that said tender process has been completed and some of the works are already started to develop the medical college and the GGH. He further said the development works will be completed within two or three years. After completion of the works, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate the renovated GGH and GMC. He further added that the government allotted Rs1,600 core for the construction of hospitals in the State. He recalled that the then chief minister Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu took initiative to set up the medical college in Guntur city which was proposed to be built in Chennai. Those who studied in the Guntur Medical College were well settled in various countries. He said at present the 1200-bed hospital is attached to the GMC which has 250 medical seats and 120 PG seats.

Referring to third wave, he said the government will implement the orders and suggestions of the Centre relating to the third wave. He recalled that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has already spoken on it in the State Assembly. He said welfare schemes being implemented by the government were benefiting all the eligible persons.

Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu, ZP chairperson Henry Christina, MLA Mustafa, Maddali Giridhara Rao, MLC KS Lakshmana Rao, Joint Collector G Rajakumari, DMHO Dr Y Jasmine, in-charge superintendent Dr Nageswaramma were among those present.