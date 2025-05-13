Rs 5L compensation to family of custodial death victim

Rajamahendravaram: The Andhra Pradesh Government has sanctioned a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of Kalyanam Venkanna, a 32-year-old remand prisoner who committed suicide in Central Jail, Rajamahendravaram, on May 4, 2021.

The decision follows the directives of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), which recommended monetary relief to the victim’s family.

The NHRC, in its order dated March 21, 2024, directed the state government to ensure compensation for the deceased prisoner’s family, following which the government initiated the process.

The Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services, Andhra Pradesh, submitted a proposal, and the Home Department of Andhra Pradesh issued the official order (GO RT No 710) on Monday, authorising the release of the compensation amount.

According to the order, the compensation amount will be met from the Contingency Fund under the account head specified for jail expenses. The District Collector and Magistrate of Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) District at Paderu have been instructed to disburse the amount to the family of the deceased.

The Director General of Prisons has been instructed to take necessary steps for the release of funds and ensure that the payment is made to the next of kin of Kalyanam Venkanna.

The custodial death of Kalyanam Venkanna, which led to this action, has raised concerns over the conditions and mental health support provided to prisoners in state jails.

The compensation aims to provide some relief to the family of the deceased while addressing the recommendations of the NHRC.