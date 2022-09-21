Rs 600 cr sanctioned for Delta drains maintenance: Ambati Rambabu

Vijayawada: Minister for water resources Ambati Rambabu said the government had sanctioned Rs 600 crore for weeding of hyacinth and removal of silt from drains and canals in Krishna and Godavari deltas and works worth Rs 400 crore have been completed. He said the government was taking measures for the operation and maintenance of drains in Krishna and Godavari delta areas.

Rambabu was replying to a question by the members in the Legislative Council on Tuesday. Council members Mantena Venkata Satyanarayana, Batchula Arjunudu and Angara Rammohan said agriculture crops are getting submerged in Krishna and Godavari deltas due to prevalence of hyacinth and silting of irrigation canals and drains and sought to know the measures taken by the government to resolve the problem.

Replying to the question, minister Rambabu said the government sanctioned Rs 600 crore for operation and maintenance and removal of hyacinth and silt from canals and drains. He refuted the statement made by one MLC that contractors were not coming forward to take up the works. He said contractors were coming forward and works were allotted for operation and maintenance of canals and drains.

Members Ch Ramachandra Rao and Illa Venkateswara Rao also participated in discussion. Ramachandra Rao said the government was not taking steps for maintenance of drains due to which farmers were suffering huge losses because of submergence f crops. Venkateswara Rao said drains and canals were getting polluted due to merging of sewage water that was released from the apartments and it should be checked.