Rs. 672 cr for waste cleanup to make cities garbage-free

Vijayawada: The state government has taken steps for the scientific remediation of legacy waste across urban areas under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) 2.0, aiming to make cities garbage-free and environmentally sustainable. The government has sanctioned Rs 672.83 crore for this project.

The funds will be utilised for bio-remediation and bio-mining of 85.43 lakh metric tonnes of accumulated waste in all Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in the state. The project will be implemented through the Swachh Andhra Corporation, and directions of the National Green Tribunal.

The ministry of housing and urban affairs has approved the project at an admissible cost of Rs 550 per metric tonne under the prescribed funding pattern of the Swachh Bharat Mission.

The total project cost of Rs 672.83 crore will be shared by the Centre, the state government, and urban local bodies. The Central government will contribute Rs 167.28 crore, while the state government will provide Rs 110.48 crore. The remaining Rs 395.07 crore will be borne by the ULBs.

Officials said that the Centre and State shares are limited to the approved SBM guidelines. Any additional expenditure beyond the ceiling will be met by the respective ULBs from 15th Finance Commission tied grants and funds under the Barring of Paths to Progress (BPS) Scheme, 2025.

The government has directed all ULBs to mobilise Rs 261.07 crore as their balance share. Of this, Rs 95.47 crore will come from the 15th Finance Commission tied grants for 2024-25, while Rs 165.60 crore will be sourced from the BPS Scheme.

A total of 123 ULBs will participate in the programme, covering major dumping sites across the state. The initiative is expected to free up large tracts of land and reduce long-standing environmental hazards.

The managing director of Swachh Andhra Corporation has been entrusted with monitoring the project, ensuring adherence to SBM (Urban) 2.0 guidelines, and maintaining quality standards. The agency will also coordinate with ULBs and the Municipal Administration Department for timely fund mobilisation and execution.

The government has also permitted the Swachh Andhra Corporation to approach the Centre for financial support to clear an additional 11.98 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste. The proposed cost for this phase is Rs 99.24 crore, with Rs 30.33 crore from the Centre, Rs 19.85 crore from the state, and Rs 49.06 crore from ULBs.

Officials said the large-scale cleanup drive will significantly improve urban sanitation, reduce pollution, and strengthen Andhra Pradesh’s push towards cleaner and healthier cities.