Rs 852.91 crore worth paddy procured in East Godavari

Kakinada: District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy on Monday said that the process of procuring for rabi season is going on smoothly and a total of 375 paddy purchasing centres are functioning in all the divisions in the district.

Paddy worth Rs 852.91 crore was procured from farmers through PPCs and Rs 255.35 crore has already been credited to their accounts.

He said that the government would buy the paddy from the farmers. He said that the government would buy the MTU 3626 (Bonda) variety of paddy in the district.