Rs. 90 cr released for salaries of Imams and Muezzins

Vijayawada: Fulfilling is promise within 24 hours, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu ordered the release of Rs 90 crore for the payment of salaries to Imams and Muezzins across the state. The state finance secretary Vadrevu Vinay Chand issued orders to this effect on Wednesday. The decision came a day after the Chief Minister, while addressing a gathering at the Minority Welfare Day celebrations held at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada, assured that salaries for Imams and Muezzins would be sanctioned immediately.

Minority welfare minister NMD Farooq said the NDA coalition government was fully committed to the welfare and empowerment of minorities. He explained that the released funds would cover pending salaries for April, May, and June 2024 — which were left unpaid by the previous YSRCP government — along with payments from January to September 2025.

Farooq recalled that Rs 45 crore had earlier been released in February this year for the period from July to December 2024, which was directly credited to the beneficiaries’ bank accounts. The latest release of Rs 90 crore will ensure that all pending dues are cleared, including the three months withheld by the previous administration.

He lauded Chandrababu Naidu as a consistent supporter of minority welfare since the days of undivided Andhra Pradesh and said the Muslim community would always remember his efforts. Criticising the previous regime, Farooq alleged that minority welfare was neglected and delayed under the YSRCP government.

He reaffirmed that the NDA coalition government, under Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership, is determined to implement every promise made to the people in a systematic and time-bound manner. “The prompt release of funds within a day of assurance reflects the CM’s sincerity and commitment,” Farooq said, extending gratitude to the Chief Minister on behalf of the Muslim community.