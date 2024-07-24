Rs 9,000-cr Central funds diverted by YSRCP govt: Pawan

Guntur: Deputy Chief Minister and minister for rural development K Pawan Kalyan said 14th and 15th Finance Commission grants of Rs 9,000 crore were diverted by the previous government. Replying to questions raised by MLCs D Rama Rao, B Tirumala Naidu, Panchumarthi Anuradha and Kancharla Srikanth, he said Rs 998 crore is yet to be released.

He clarified that the Central government is releasing the Finance Commission grants, but the state government is not releasing the same to the gram panchayats within 10 days.

He asked for some more time to furnish the information requested by the MLCs. He further said that the previous government paid Rs 2,165 crore to the power distribution companies (discoms) without following the rules.

Pawan further said the Central government officials have visited some gram panchayats and found irregularities.