  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

RS Brothers Donates Rs. 3.70 Crores to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam

RS Brothers Donates Rs. 3.70 Crores to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam
x
Highlights

RS Brothers, a prominent business firm, has made a generous donation of Rs. 3.70 crores to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trusts.

RS Brothers, a prominent business firm, has made a generous donation of Rs. 3.70 crores to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trusts. This hefty contribution was made by the organization’s Managing Director Rajamouli, along with Potti Ventkeswarlu, Prasada Rao, and Malathi Lakshmi Kumari, following their visit to Srivara on Wednesday.

The donation check was formally presented to TTD Additional Executive Officer CH Venkaiah Chowdhary at the Ranganayakula Mandapam. The donors expressed that their contribution aims to support the ongoing services provided by the TTD Trusts, focusing on the preservation of Hindu Dharma, as well as initiatives in education and medicine.

In related news, TTD has announced an upcoming series of special festivals at the Sri Govindarajaswamy Temple in Tirupati throughout September. Notable events include the procession of Sri Andal Ammavari on September 6th, 20th, and 27th, occurring on Fridays at 6 PM across the temple’s four streets.

Additionally, devotees can look forward to receiving darshan from Sri Govindaraja Swamy and Ubhayanancharu on September 4th, in alignment with the Uttara Nakshatra. A seed offering ceremony for the consecration will take place on September 13th, followed by the highly anticipated Garuda Seva of Shri Govindaraja Swamy from September 14th to 16th.

On September 23rd, coinciding with the Rohini Nakshatra, Sriparthasaratha Swamy, alongside Rukmini and Satyabhama, will bestow blessings upon devotees in the Mada streets at 6 PM.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X