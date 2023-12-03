RS Brothers opens showroom in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: RS Brothers, the leading family shopping mall founded by P Venkateswarulu, S Rajamouli, T Prasada Rao, and the late P Satyanarayana inaugurated its 14th showroom near Jagadamba junction.

The expansion marks a significant stride in providing a blend of traditional and modern shopping experiences to the residents of Visakhapatnam and neighbouring districts.

Actor Varun Tej, witnessed an exclusive preview of the latest and exclusive collections available at the showroom. The event was attended by IT minister Gudivada Amarnath, Visakhapatnam MP MVV Satyanarayana, Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari, among others.

Speaking during the inaugural, Varun Tej shared his longstanding association with R.S. Brothers. “The combination of quality, diverse varieties, and competitive pricing has truly established them as a formidable textile brand.”

Directors of RS Brothers Retail India Pvt Ltd, P Venkateswarulu, S Rajamouli and T Prasada Rao shared their vision for the brand’s future as the No 1 shopping mall in the Telugu states.

Director S. Rajamouli added that the showroom has meticulously curated a selection of quality and trendy high fancy sarees sourced from various regions across India.

As a part of its inaugural launch, RS Brothers is providing a ‘cost-to-cost sale’ on all varieties of silk sarees and other garments.