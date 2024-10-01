RSC launches Dasara vacation course on electronics for young minds

Tirupati: The Regional Science Centre, Tirupati, is excited to announce the registration for its hands-on, activity-based Dasara vacation creative ability course titled ‘Fold Connect Light: Fundamentals of Electronics’. This programme aims to engage and inspire children during their Dasara vacations through interactive learning focused on basic electronics.

Designed for students with a special interest in science, particularly electronics, the course will introduce participants to the basics of electrical current flow and circuit connections. Students will have the opportunity to build simple circuits, understand electronic components and enhance their curiosity through various experiments. All the materials required for these activities will be provided as part of the programme.

Students from classes 5, 6 and 7 are eligible to enrol for the programme. The course will be held from October 5 – 11 daily from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. The course fee is Rs 1,000 and seats are limited. Registration will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Interested students can register at https://tinyurl.com/FCLRSCT or https://tinyurl.com/FCLRSCT. For further details, one may contact the Education Section of the Science Centre in person or call 0877-2286202/203, WhatsApp +91-7989694681, or email [email protected].