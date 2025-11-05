RTA conducts traffic awareness for educational institutions

Visakhapatnam: In times of emergency, the Road Transport Authority and traffic officials explained how to handle the situation and rescue the children.

At an awareness programme organised jointly by the Road Transport Authority (RTA) and city traffic police at the transport department office for managements of educational institutions and vehicle drivers here on Tuesday, they spoke about the safety aspects to be followed by the school bus drivers. In the wake of the recent fatal bus accident that occurred in Kurnool that left 19 dead, the awareness session was held to alert the institution managements to stay alert, work swiftly in times of any contingency and save lives. As per the instructions of the Andhra Pradesh State Transport Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha, the representatives of educational institutions and vehicle drivers were made aware about the emergency door, vehicle speed limit, and fire alarm systems. Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Transport Commissioner RCH Srinivasa Rao suggested the school managements give appropriate instructions to the vehicle drivers at regular intervals to follow norms.

He mentioned that a person who is above 60 years of age should not be appointed as a driver. Traffic circle inspector Dasaradi mentioned that the safety of children in school buses should be given top priority.

School buses should not be operated by violating the rules of road safety, he underlined. He warned that those violating the rules have to face stern action as per the MV Act.