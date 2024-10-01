RTC to operate 6,100 spl bus services for Dasara

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) will operate 6,100 special services for the convenience of bus passengers in Dasara festival season.

Special services will be operated from all important cities and towns in AP and from other cities like Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru from October 4 to 20.

The APSRTC in a press release on Monday announced that 3,040 special services will be operated from October 4 to 11 and 3,060 bus services from October 12 to 20. Durgashtami will be celebrated on October 11 and Navami/Dasami on October 12.

Before the festival, the RTC will operate 990 buses from Hyderabad, 275 buses from Bengaluru and 65 buses from Chennai as thousands of Telugu people living in Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu come to their native places in Andhra Pradesh.

Similarly, 320 special services will be operated from Vizag, 260 bus services from Rajamahendravaram and 400 buses from Vijayawada. Besides, 730 special services will be operated from various parts of the State.

The RTC will collect normal charges from the passengers.

The APSRTC will use UTS machines to issue the tickets. Passengers can pay the charges on Phone Pay and Google Pay by using QR code. Besides, payments can also be made by credit cards and debit cards.

The passengers can book their tickets and reserve the seats online. The RTC will give 10 per cent discount for to and fro tickets.

The RTC will continue special services after Dasara festival to meet the rush of passengers. It will operate 900 buses from Hyderabad, 330 buses from Bengaluru, 70 buses from Chennai, 260 buses from Vizag, 220 special services from Rajamahendravaram, 700 bus services from Vijayawada and 490 buses from various places in the State.

The APSRTC is appointing supervisors and officers at district headquarters and Hyderabad for monitoring the services. GPS tracking facility will be arranged and 149 call centre is arranged. Besides, helpline No 0866-257005 is also available.

The RTC will operate 1,930 trips from Tirupati to Tirumala for the convenience of devotees from October 4 to 12 to mark the Brahmotsavam at Tirumala.

During the Garuda Seva, the RTC will operate 2,714 trips for the devotees.

The APSRTC has appealed to the passengers to make use of the special services operated during the Dasara festival season. Normal charges will be collected to prevent burden on passengers.