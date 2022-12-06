RTC to rent buses ­

Vijayawada: (NTR District): APSRTC NTR district Public Transport Department (PTD) officer M Yesu Danam said that they will give RTC buses on rent basis in view of the public demand such as wedding moments and other functions. City Ordinary, Metro Express, Palle Velugu, Express and Super Luxury buses would be supplied for all weddings and science and excursion trips. A/C bus services such as Indra, Garuda, Amaravati, Dolphin Cruise, and Metro Luxury buses are also supplied for various programmes, and functions, he said in a press release on Monday.

The officer informed that about 10 per cent discount will be given to the government and government-affiliated schools students, if they are going on science and excursion trips. Whereas, the hire bus charges are decided based on the distance, type of bus and hours, he said.

Referring to the hire charges of buses, he said that City Ordinary and Metro Express services would be supplied with a minimum 6 hours duration and 90 km distance and the charge is Rs 5,130 for city ordinary and Rs 5,310 for metro express buses. Also, for 8 hours and up to 120 km, the charges will be Rs 6,840 and 7,080, for city ordinary and metro express buses respectively, he informed.

Meanwhile, Yesu Danam said that the minimum duration and distance for Palle Velugu, Express and Super Luxury buses are 10 hours and 250 km, and the hire charges are Rs 12,500, Rs 15,000, and Rs 14,250 respectively.

Also, for 12 hours distance and 300 km distance, the hire charges are Rs 15,000, Rs 18,000, and Rs 17,100, and for 24 hours duration and 480 km distance, the hiring charges of buses are Rs 24,000, Rs 28,800 and Rs 27,360, respectively, he explained.