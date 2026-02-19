  1. Home
RTIH, AP Chambers sign MoU to strengthen MSME sector

  • Created On:  19 Feb 2026 9:15 AM IST

Vijayawada: In a significant step toward strengthening the startup and MSME ecosystem, the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub (RTIH) located at Enikepadu near here signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) on Wednesday.

NTR district collector Dr G Lakshmisha attended the event held at RTIH at Enikepadu. The MoU was formally exchanged between RTIH Chief Executive Officer (CEO) G Krishnan and AP Chambers president Potluri Bhaskara Rao in the presence of officials from both organisations.

