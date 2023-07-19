Rudravaram: Occult prayers terrify locals

Rudravaram: The residents of Rudravaram village are in the grip of fear after the news of performing occult prayers in Pedda Raju Cheruvu (pond) spread in the village on Tuesday. The incident took place at Rudravaram in Nandyal district.

According to information, some unidentified persons performed occult prayers in the pond on Monday midnight. In the early hours of Tuesday, the residents noticed a rangoli drawn and decorated with kumkum, turmeric, lemon, an idol made of soil and salt on the spot.

They were afraid to enter the pond and urged the officials concerned to trace the miscreants, who performed the prayers and punish them to ensure that these incidents will not be repeated. According to a source, some people might have performed the occult prayers due to Amavasya.