Live
- Purandeswari has no knowledge on state's financial condition: Gudivada Amarnath
- Khammam Collector reviews flood situation in Charla mandal
- Aditi Govitrikar Launches Her Own Pageant Marvelous Mrs. India 2023; Says “All About Celebrating Individuality”
- Daily Forex Rates (19-07-2023)
- Tirupati: Mega mass cancer screening programme to be launched soon
- Andhra tribal youth assaulted, urinated on face
- Two constables in Palvancha risk lives to save man who fell in well
- Transitional Care Centres : A ray of hope for patients requiring medical care post-treatment
- Ambati Rambabu inspects Polavaram works, says govt. committed to complete project
- Hyd police cracks theft case worth Rs 5 crores, 9 Nepalis held
Rudravaram: Occult prayers terrify locals
The residents of Rudravaram village are in the grip of fear after the news of performing occult prayers in Pedda Raju Cheruvu (pond) spread in the village on Tuesday.
Rudravaram: The residents of Rudravaram village are in the grip of fear after the news of performing occult prayers in Pedda Raju Cheruvu (pond) spread in the village on Tuesday. The incident took place at Rudravaram in Nandyal district.
According to information, some unidentified persons performed occult prayers in the pond on Monday midnight. In the early hours of Tuesday, the residents noticed a rangoli drawn and decorated with kumkum, turmeric, lemon, an idol made of soil and salt on the spot.
They were afraid to enter the pond and urged the officials concerned to trace the miscreants, who performed the prayers and punish them to ensure that these incidents will not be repeated. According to a source, some people might have performed the occult prayers due to Amavasya.