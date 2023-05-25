Rule of anarchy prevailing in AP, alleges Purandeswari

Rajampet(Annamayya district): BJP national general secretary Daggubati Purandeswari has said democracy is in cross roads in Andhra Pradesh.

The BJP leader who was here to take part in the party meeting, spoke to the mediapersons on Wednesday.

She said all sections in the State were feeling insecure due to the anarchic rule being implemented by the YSR Congress Party.

She alleged that the government has not been able to pay the salaries and other benefits to employees

properly due to serious financial crisis. The policies adopted by the State government led AP into a debt trap, she said.

The BJP leader said that the Central government was striving hard for the development of Andhra Pradesh by sanctioning several welfare programmes worth crores of rupees during the last nine years. She came down heavily on the State government for diverting Centre’s funds for other schemes.

Stating that Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has no clarity over the development of Rayalaseema region though he belonged to the same area, she said the Chief Minister himself wrote a letter to the Union government seeking cancellation of Kadapa-Bengaluru railway line via Rayachoti for various reasons.

Replying to a question, she said the Centre had no role to play in the probe into the murder of former Minister Y S Vivekananda Reddy. The CBI, an independent Central agency is carrying out the investigation, she pointed out. She said the law will take its own course.