Ruling party leaders harassing TDP activists, alleges Chandrababu Naidu,

Amaravati: TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu has alleged that the YSR Congress party has been harassing TDP leaders and indulging in destroying the properties of TDP men as the ruling party is unable to face the TDP in municipal elections.

In a statement here today, the TDP supremo said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has been destroying democracy by resorting to threatening and harassment of TDP leaders to prevent them from contesting elections.

He condemned the removal of a 20-year-old pan shop of Srinivasulu at Tirupati. He said that the YSRCP removed the shop of Srinivasulu, as he is contesting as corporator candidate in the municipal elections. He said by threatening the TDP leaders, the YSRCP was forcing the TDP men to join the YSR Congress party at Palasa in Srikakulam district.

Naidu demanded that the State Election Commission respond on the issue. He said that it was the responsibility of SEC to protect the contesting candidates. He said that the ruling YSRCP govt has been harassing the candidates of TDP.

Chandrababu Naidu warned that that the TDP will not keep quiet if the ruling party leaders resort to attacks on TDP leaders. He said that the TDP is ready to fight back.