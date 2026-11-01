Ruling party leaders’ vehicles seen near Nandyal polling station

Nandyal: Vehicles belonging to ruling party leaders were reportedly seen parked near the polling station at Barmal Street in Nandyal town.

Questions have been raised over whether the vehicles had permission from the Election Commission to be parked in the area and whether they were stationed in accordance with election regulations.

The incident has also raised concerns over the enforcement of election guidelines near polling stations. Officials concerned have been urged to respond and clarify whether the vehicles were parked with due authorisation.