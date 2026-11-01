Rally for Rally, Gaali for Gaali: Delhi Braces for a Political Showdown

Rally for rally, Gali for gali, this is what is happening on the streets of Delhi, much to the worry of the traders as Congress, which is hosting the Vote Chori rally at Ramlila Maidan, and the BJP are hitting the streets on the anniversary of the anti-Sikh riots of 1984.

While about 45000 people are expected to attend the Congress-led INDIA bloc rally at Ramlila Maidan, the BJP is taking out a much smaller rally with about 5000 people, which would be led by Union Minister Harinder Puri. The BJP is also taking out counter rallies in other states. In Himachal Pradesh, Assam CM Hemant Biswa Sarma will be leading the march. In Maharashtra, the CM and Deputy CM are taking out march opposing the Congress narrative of Vote Chori. It has now become a battle of narratives.

The roads are full of mobilised party activists from various states and all other traffic is off the roads.

The Ramlila Maidan is partly full with mobilised crowds by Congress, Samajwadi and left parties from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab. Party workers assembled at different locations across the national capital ahead of the Opposition alliance's 'Chalo Dilli' protest against alleged electoral irregularities and demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Among the leaders who would be addressing the crowd are Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, Mamata Banerjee, Mallikarjun Kharge, Omar Abdullah, Supriya Sule, Laloo Prasad Yadav, Himant Soren and M A Baby, among others. If one looks at the posters, it is clear that the Congress wants to showcase only Rahul Gandhi, as the posters do not have the pictures of other leaders like Priyanka Vadra, Mallikarjun Kharge, Mamata Banerjee or Akhilesh Yadav.

This has given space for the BJP to allege that Rahul Gandhi is being projected as a full-time protester and part-time political leader. They also alleged that this was the “most insensitive” rally as it was Congress which had unleashed anti-sikh riots.

Meanwhile, in Central Delhi and the old Delhi areas from Connaught Place are the worst affected in terms of business as one does not know what kind of situation would unfold as the Congress rally would start with leaders and workers from Minto Road around noon. Though Rahul asked the workers to do some shopping so that the traders do not suffer, such a situation is not visible as the crowds are brought in buses and they walk long distances and are least interested in shopping.

Meanwhile, Congress workers and leaders of IN,DIA bloc have reached the house of Mallikarjun Kharge. Priyanka Vadra Jairam Ramesh, and others have reached Kharge’s house. Some have been asked to reach the Constitution Club, from where they would go to Minto Road.

Samajwadi Party workers gathered outside party chief Akhilesh Yadav's residence, while groups of Congress supporters assembled outside Himachal Bhawan before proceeding towards the rally venue.

Many supporters arrived in Delhi on Sunday morning, while several others had reached the national capital on Saturday or earlier as parties mobilised their cadres from different states for the protest.

Elaborate arrangements have been made at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan for the INDIA bloc's rally on Sunday against alleged electoral irregularities and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

A large tricolour canopy has been erected over the main stage, where senior Opposition leaders are expected to sit. A second stage is being prepared for representatives of the INDIA bloc's state units. Rows of white canopy tents, metal barricades and temporary platforms have been installed to facilitate the gathering and regulate the movement of people.

Separate entry gates and enclosures are being arranged for different categories of participants. Organisers have been instructed to deploy volunteers to manage the crowds, provide drinking water, arrange separate toilet facilities for women and coordinate parking with the traffic police. Overnight stay at the venue has been prohibited.

The INDIA bloc has claimed that the rally could draw up to 10 lakh people, while Delhi Police estimates the turnout at around 50,000. Ramlila Maidan can accommodate approximately 45,000 to 50,000 people when empty. However, the effective capacity is expected to fall to 30,000-40,000 once chairs, enclosures and designated passageways are put in place. Additional space outside the ground will be kept available to accommodate any overflow.

Security arrangements have been significantly strengthened across the national capital, particularly in New Delhi and Central Delhi. More than 4,000 police personnel, along with companies of Central Armed Police Forces, are being deployed at the venue and along the proposed march route to ensure security and manage the crowds.

The ground has been divided into 14 zones, each under the supervision of an officer of Assistant Commissioner of Police rank. More than 200 CCTV cameras, drones and body-worn cameras will be used for surveillance.

Joint Commissioner of Police Madhur Verma said comprehensive security arrangements had been put in place to ensure the rally passes off peacefully. Apart from Delhi Police personnel, additional contingents of the Rapid Action Force (RAF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) have also been deployed.

Special security arrangements have been made at sensitive locations, including areas around Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg. As a preventive measure, prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) are in force across Delhi districts. Gatherings have also been barred at key locations, including Jantar Mantar and the Election Commission office.

Political leaders will be permitted to reach designated venues in their personal vehicles, while police and paramilitary personnel will be stationed at strategic points. Traffic restrictions and diversion measures have also been put in place to ensure the smooth movement of vehicles and minimise inconvenience to commuters.

The INDIA bloc has appealed to students, youth, women, workers, and civil society members to join the protest. The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and various student organisations have also supported the mobilisation.

The rally follows a symbolic 'public impeachment' of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar organised by the INDIA bloc at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence on Saturday. Former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar presided over the proceedings, during which Kharge moved a resolution enumerating the Opposition's charges against the CEC. Rahul Gandhi delivered the concluding remarks before the resolution was adopted.

The Opposition has been intensifying its campaign against what it calls 'vote chori', alleging large-scale deletion of voters' names during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The INDIA bloc has accused the Election Commission of failing to address its concerns, while making the issue a central plank of its political campaign.