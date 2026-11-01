Gudur records highest polling turnout of 36.2% by 11 am

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In Short
Yemmiganur registers 26.84%, Kurnool Corporation records 22.57%
Kurnool: Polling in the urban local body elections across Kurnool district witnessed a moderate turnout by 11 am on Sunday, with Gudur Nagar Panchayat recording the highest polling percentage among the three urban local bodies.
According to official figures, Yemmiganur Municipality registered 26.84 per cent polling by 11 am, reflecting the participation of voters in the election process.
Kurnool Municipal Corporation recorded 22.57 per cent polling during the same period, indicating a relatively lower turnout compared to the other two urban local bodies.
Meanwhile, Gudur Nagar Panchayat registered 36.2 per cent polling by 11 am, emerging as the highest among the three. Polling continued peacefully at the respective polling stations.
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