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Gudur records highest polling turnout of 36.2% by 11 am

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Yemmiganur registers 26.84%, Kurnool Corporation records 22.57%

Gudur records highest polling turnout of 36.2% by 11 am
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Gudur records highest polling turnout of 36.2% by 11 am

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Kurnool: Polling in the urban local body elections across Kurnool district witnessed a moderate turnout by 11 am on Sunday, with Gudur Nagar Panchayat recording the highest polling percentage among the three urban local bodies.

According to official figures, Yemmiganur Municipality registered 26.84 per cent polling by 11 am, reflecting the participation of voters in the election process.

Kurnool Municipal Corporation recorded 22.57 per cent polling during the same period, indicating a relatively lower turnout compared to the other two urban local bodies.

Meanwhile, Gudur Nagar Panchayat registered 36.2 per cent polling by 11 am, emerging as the highest among the three. Polling continued peacefully at the respective polling stations.

V Narendra Kumar
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V Narendra Kumar

V Narendra Kumar[email protected]

Narendra Kumar Varikuntla is a seasoned journalist with 15 years of experience in reporting and news coverage. He holds a Master's degree in English Literature. He is Staff Correspondent for The Hans India based in Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh Before embarking on his career in journalism, he worked with Tata Robins Fraser (TRF) as a Confidential Assistant at the Rourkela Steel Plant, where he served for 10 years. His tenure at TRF enabled him to develop strong administrative, communication, and organisational skills, which have significantly contributed to his success in journalism. He began his journalistic career with Deccan Chronicle, where he gained valuable experience in reporting and news gathering. Since 2015, he has been serving as a Staff Correspondent with The Hans India, covering the erstwhile Kurnool district, including Kurnool and Nandyal. During his journalism career, Narendra Kumar has extensively reported on governance, politics, public affairs, social issues, agriculture, and developmental activities. He is known for his commitment to accurate, balanced, and responsible journalism, maintaining the highest standards of professionalism and integrity. In addition to his journalistic profession, he is actively engaged in agriculture and personally cultivates 10 acres of farmland. His close association with farming provides him with firsthand insight into rural life and farmers' issues, enriching his reporting on agriculture and rural development.

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Kurnool municipal electionsGudur polling percentageYemmiganur voter turnoutKurnool Municipal Corporation pollingAndhra Pradesh election news
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