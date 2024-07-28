Rural women entrepreneurs encouraged to dream big

Anakapalli : District development manager of National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) Samanth Kumar emphasised that women are advancing in several fields in rural areas and all they need is appropriate support system to achieve their goals.

At the 29th annual general body meeting of the Share Macts held on Saturday, he stated that the company is currently advancing with 26,000 women members and expressed confidence that the membership would increase to 30,000 by next year.

Women entrepreneurs in rural areas were encouraged to realise their dreams. Along with the year-long progress made by the organisation, significant achievements and ongoing projects of the company were presented.

The meeting held under the chairmanship of B Ramalakshmi of SVDS, an NGO that works for tribal farmers’ livelihood enhancement, the stress was on practicing natural farming methods and sharing best practices.

As part of the future plans, CEO of the company Karri Joginaidu said there would be an increase in total membership of the company up to 30,000, promotion of millet consumption among 15,000 member families and establishment of 500 kitchen gardens, among other agendas.

Marking the occasion, new executive committee members were elected for the company. Karredla Lakshmi as chairperson of the group, Varalakshmi as vice chairperson, along with seven other directors were elected. Over 267 women and staff of the organisation took part in the meeting held at Thummapala in Anakapalli district.

