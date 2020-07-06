Rythu Bharosa Kendras will now be called as Dr YSR Rythu Bharosa Kendras

The Andhra Pradesh government headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has issued an order naming Rythu Bharosa Kendras after the late YS Rajasekhara Reddy. The scheme would be now called as Dr YSR Rythu Bharosa Centres. The government's order states that the late CMs name has been finalized to RBKs to commemorate the services rendered by the former CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

The state government has embarked on an innovative system of Rythu Bharosa Kendras in which farmers get all the services of cultivation without having to step out of their homes. CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated the Rythu Bharosa Kendras on May 30.

RBKs aim to supply seeds, fertilizers, and seedlings to agriculture, aquaculture, and horticulture farmers during the kharif season. The newly formed RBKs has digital kiosks and an App to help farmers to procure the seeds and other amenities by placing orders through the kiosks wherein the Agriculture and Aquaculture department staff will deliver the stocks at door steps.