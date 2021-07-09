Rythu Dinotsavam: Civic body to plant 50,000 saplings

Kurnool : District Collector G Veera Pandian has said that human existence is impossible without trees. If humans want to live and lead a happy and healthy life, then everyone must plant at least a sapling. They should take the responsibility to grow the sapling into a tree, said Veera Pandian.

The Collector along with Superintendent of Police Dr Fakkeerappa Kaginelli and Municipal Commissioner D K Balaji planted saplings at Sankal Bagh in Kurnool town on Thursday.

Speaking to media persons, the collector said that July 8 was the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister Dr Y S Rajasekhar Reddy and it is being observed as Rythu Dinotsavam. On the occasion of Rythu Dinotsavam, the Corporation has aimed to transform Kurnool as clean and green.

On a single day, the authorities of Municipal Corporation have decided to plant a minimum of 50,000 saplings. Every citizen should feel the responsibility to plant a sapling to enhance greenery. Trees are the only source for the existence of humankind on the earth, said Veera Pandian.

He further said that without trees, the entire universe would be null and void. Nowadays, he said instead of planting and protecting trees, they were cutting them. "Due to lack of trees, we are not getting timely rains and several changes are taking place in climatic conditions," he said and appealed to people to plant a sapling in their surroundings and ensure its growth.

"If we plant a sapling today, then we will be giving a healthy and peaceful life to the future generations," added Veera Pandian.

On the otherhand, the Mayor along with Panyam MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy has officially inaugurated the plantation programme after planting saplings. Celebrating the birth anniversary of Dr Y S Rajasekhar Reddy, they also cut the cake and celebrated the occasion in the party office.

First, they started plantation of tree saplings at 29th ward and continued at 32, 34, 41 and 36 wards. Mayor B Y Ramaiah said that the corporation has decided to give Kurnool a green cover by planting a minimum of 50,000 tree saplings.

He said the birth anniversary of the great leader and former Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy is being observed as Rythu Dinotsavam. He appealed to the people to feel the responsibility to plant a tree sapling.

Prior to launching of tree sapling plantation drive, the collector, SP, Commissioner, Mayor, MLAs and others paid floral tributes by garlanding the portrait and statues of Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy.