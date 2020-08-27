Rythu Swarajya Vedika extends help to widow in Srikakulam

Srikakulam: Rythu Swarajya Vedika (RSV) representatives donated a tailoring machine and Rs 30,000 worth dress material to a widow Borra Jagadiswari at Chandiputtuga village in Kaviti mandal on Wednesday.



Her husband Borra Rambabu, a farmer, committed suicide due to debts and loss of yield in the wake of adverse climatic conditions two years ago leaving behind his wife and two sons. Unfortunately, their elder son also died in a road accident one year ago.

The widow was finding it tough to meet both ends and look after her younger son. Moved by her plight, Rythu Swarajya Vedika (RSV) representatives donated a tailoring machine and Rs 30,000 worth dress material to her which was sponsored by the both RSV and I-Farmers Foundation.

RSV district convener, Beena Dhilli Rao, State co-convener, Gadi Balu and member S Janaki Rao handed over the machine and dress material to her.