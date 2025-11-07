SAAP chairman accuses Jagan of encouraging drug trade

Tirupati: Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) Chairman A Ravi Naidu launched a sharp attack on former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, alleging that he encouraged individuals involved in the sale of ganja and drugs. Speaking to the media in Tirupati on Thursday, Naidu said that in Visakhapatnam, YSRCP students’ wing president Kondareddy was caught selling ganja to students.

He questioned why Jagan Mohan Reddy had not yet suspended Kondareddy from the party and sarcastically asked whether Jagan was giving ‘tips’ to YSRCP youth leaders in Tadepalli on how to escape after selling drugs. “Why was a meeting of youth leaders held in Tadepalli”, he asked.

He further accused Jagan and some YSRCP leaders of increasing drug sales across the state. “The YSRCP has become a party of drugs and ganja,” Naidu charged, asserting that the coalition government is taking strict measures to eradicate the menace.

Ravi Naidu stated that the government is determined to make Andhra Pradesh a drug - and ganja-free state. TNSF Tirupati Parliamentary president Kotte Hemanth Royal and other leaders were present.